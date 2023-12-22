China erecting temporary housing units after earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

China erecting temporary housing units after earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes

By Press Association
Moveable plank houses for earthquake victims are set up in Meipo Village, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu Province (Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP)
Moveable plank houses for earthquake victims are set up in Meipo Village, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu Province (Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP)

Hundreds of temporary one-room housing units were set up on Thursday in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 146 people, state media reported.

The death toll rose by nine as search teams dug through heavy mudslides that had inundated two villages, a city official in Qinghai province said on Friday morning. Three people remained missing in the mudslides.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of cranes lifting white, box-like housing units and lining them up in an open field in Meipo, a village in Gansu province.

About 260 had been erected, and the total in the village was expected to reach 500 across nine sites by Friday morning.

China Earthquake Photo Gallery
Ma Lianqiang, left, at the burial of his wife Han Suofeiya, who was killed in the earthquake (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The arrival of the pre-fabricated units was a sign that many of the more than 87,000 people resettled after the Monday night earthquake may be homeless for some time.

Many have been enduring temperatures well below freezing in flimsier tent-like units with blue plastic sheeting on the outside and a quilted cotton lining inside.

An assessment of the houses in a village visited by the Associated Press on Wednesday found that 90% were not safe to live in, experts told CCTV in an online report.

Some of the homes in Yangwa village appear fine, but they have structural damage that make them unsafe, the experts said. For those that can be repaired, the work may have to wait until next year, because the soil is frozen.

The death toll included 113 people in Gansu and another 22 people in neighbouring Qinghai. Nearly 1,000 were reported injured.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck in a mountainous region on the Gansu side of the boundary between the two provinces and about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital.

Funerals have been held for the dead, some following the Muslim traditions of much of the population in the affected area.

The mud rose as high as three metres (10 feet) in the two villages in Qinghai province, leaving only the rooftops of some buildings showing. Search teams used excavators to dig through the thick sea of mud that covered roads, encased buildings and blocked entry points.

Experts quoted by CGTN, the Chinese state broadcaster’s international arm, said the earthquake liquefied underground sediment in the area, where the water table is relatively high.

At some point, the muddy sediment burst through the surface and flowed down a usually dry ditch into the villages.

Most of China’s earthquakes strike in the western part of the country, including Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet. The latest quake was the deadliest one in the country in nine years.