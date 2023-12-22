Jonathan Trott close to agreeing new deal to stay as Afghanistan coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jonathan Trott close to agreeing new deal to stay as Afghanistan coach

By Press Association
Jonathan Trott is close to agreeing a new deal with Afghanistan (Simon Cooper/PA)
Jonathan Trott is close to agreeing a new deal with Afghanistan (Simon Cooper/PA)

Jonathan Trott is on the brink of agreeing a new one-year deal to remain as Afghanistan coach after their impressive World Cup.

The former England batter is happy with the terms of a fresh contract, although wants to finalise his backroom staff before signing.

Trott, who took over in July 2022, guided Afghanistan to victories over defending champions England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in India in October and November.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m sure I’ll sign it but it’s making sure I get what’s right for the team.

“It’s the offer I want but it’s now about making sure the coaching support and coaching staff is what I want.

“There’s been some changes in the coaching stuff but it’s about making sure we have the right coaches in place to take the team forward, that we make sure we take a step forward, not a step backward.

“I’m trying to put things in place. I try to make sure that when I leave something I’m leaving it better than how I found it.

“We’re making sure we can win as many games as we can, not for us but to make sure we set the standard for the next coach or the next Afghan side.

“It’s what I try to do and I’ll always do that as a coach. So that’s my focus and also having coaches or a mentality where you’re constantly pushing each other to get better.”

Trott’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the year but, should he officially sign, fresh terms would see him take the squad for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

Cricket – The Ashes 2009 – npower Fifth Test – Day Four – England v Australia – The Brit Oval
Trott (left) with Paul Collingwood and Andrew Strauss after the 2009 Ashes win. (Gareth Copley/PA)

Afghanistan play a three-game T20 series against the UAE, which starts next Friday, before travelling to India and Sri Lanka in January and February.

“There’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes that people don’t see, the series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the camps in Abu Dhabi in August when it’s 50 degrees,” said the 42-year-old, who won three Ashes series with England.

“People don’t see those, they just see the eight hours of an ODI. We had a lot of players in the IPL auction recently as well, a few extra guys picked up there who hadn’t played previously in the IPL.

“So that’s great experience and it’s showing what playing on the world stage can do for players or people from Afghanistan.”