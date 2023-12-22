Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

By Press Association
Tesla’s plans to produce energy-storage batteries in China moved forward (Xinhua via AP)
American electric carmaker Tesla’s plans to produce energy storage batteries in China have moved forward with a land acquisition signing ceremony for a new factory in Shanghai, China’s state media said.

Construction is scheduled to start early next year with production to come online by the end of the year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The factory will not build batteries for cars but for electric utilities and other companies to store power.

Such storage units have become increasingly important with the growth in solar and wind energy, which only generate electricity when weather conditions are favourable and need to store it for when residential and commercial users need it.

The new factory will initially produce 10,000 of Tesla’s Megapack units annually for sale worldwide, Xinhua said.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk has built close ties with Chinese officials, even as US-China relations have soured (AP)

The Tesla project is a rare piece of good news for the Chinese economy, which has seen a sharp drop in foreign investment this year.

The commerce ministry said this week that foreign investment in the first 11 months of this year was down 10% compared with the same period last year.

Foreign companies are worried about the Chinese government’s increasing control over business on national security and other grounds, as well as growing US restrictions on technology trade with China.

China is a major market and manufacturing centre for Tesla, and the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, has built close ties with Chinese officials even as US-China relations soured. In May, he met the commerce minister and the then-foreign minister in Beijing.

Tesla built an electric vehicle plant in Shanghai in 2019 that assembles cars for China, Europe and other overseas markets.

It is the number two seller in the booming Chinese market for electric vehicles behind Chinese car giant BYD.

Tesla sold 464,654 vehicles in China in the first 10 months of the year, up 37.5% over last year and accounting for 12% of China’s electric vehicle sales, according to the China Passenger Car Association, the research arm of the China Automobile Dealers Association.

China is also by far the world leader in installing wind and solar capacity, making it a major market for energy storage.