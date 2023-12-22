Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump has consistently repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a report by The Detroit News.

The former president’s 2024 campaign neither confirmed nor denied the recording’s legitimacy, insisting in a statement that all of Mr Trump’s actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections.

Mr Trump has consistently repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election as he runs again for the White House. No evidence has emerged in a litany of federal, state and outside investigations of voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US election (Evan Vucci/AP)

The November 17, 2020, telephone call included then-president Mr Trump, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Wayne County elections authorities Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, both of them Republicans, The Detroit News reported. Mr Trump told the two canvassers that they would look “terrible” if they certified results after having initially opposed certification, the newspaper said.

The newspaper said the recordings were made by a person who was present for the call with Ms Palmer and Mr Hartmann.

The report comes as Mr Trump seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while grappling with multiple criminal indictments, including a federal case and a Georgia case tied to his efforts to overturn Mr Biden’s victory.

Mr Biden won Michigan, with Wayne County, which includes Detroit, providing a trove of Democratic votes.

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Mr Trump said on the recordings, according to The Detroit News. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

Ms McDaniel, a Michigan native, reportedly said during the call: “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” adding: “We will get you attorneys.”

Mr Trump is said to have reinforced the point, assuring the local officials: “We’ll take care of that.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, said in a statement that Mr Trump’s actions were “were taken in furtherance of his duty as president of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

“President Trump and the American people have the constitutional right to free and fair elections,” Mr Cheung said.