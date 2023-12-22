Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a report by The Detroit News.

The former president’s 2024 campaign neither confirmed nor denied the recording’s legitimacy, insisting in a statement that all of Mr Trump’s actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections.

Mr Trump has consistently repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election as he runs again for the White House. No evidence has emerged in a litany of federal, state and outside investigations of voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US election (Evan Vucci/AP)

The November 17, 2020, telephone call included then-president Mr Trump, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Wayne County elections authorities Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, both of them Republicans, The Detroit News reported. Mr Trump told the two canvassers that they would look “terrible” if they certified results after having initially opposed certification, the newspaper said.

The newspaper said the recordings were made by a person who was present for the call with Ms Palmer and Mr Hartmann.

The report comes as Mr Trump seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while grappling with multiple criminal indictments, including a federal case and a Georgia case tied to his efforts to overturn Mr Biden’s victory.

Mr Biden won Michigan, with Wayne County, which includes Detroit, providing a trove of Democratic votes.

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Mr Trump said on the recordings, according to The Detroit News. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

Ms McDaniel, a Michigan native, reportedly said during the call: “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” adding: “We will get you attorneys.”

Mr Trump is said to have reinforced the point, assuring the local officials: “We’ll take care of that.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, said in a statement that Mr Trump’s actions were “were taken in furtherance of his duty as president of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity.”

“President Trump and the American people have the constitutional right to free and fair elections,” Mr Cheung said.