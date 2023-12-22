Phil Foden hails historic night as Man City win Club World Cup for first time

Phil Foden hailed a momentous night in Manchester City’s history after they claimed the Club World Cup for the first time.

The England midfielder was on the scoresheet as City thrashed Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in Friday’s final in Jeddah to add the world crown to four other trophies already won in 2023.

Foden said on TNT Sports: “We are not used to playing in this heat so it was difficult but we are delighted with the outcome. We’re over the ‘world’.

“This one is so important for the club. It’s the first time we’ve won it. We’re delighted and it’s massive for the club.”

Julian Alvarez put City on the way to their convincing victory when he opened the scoring after just 40 seconds by pouncing on a rebound after Nathan Ake struck the post.

Foden forced an own goal to double City’s lead before the break and then added the third himself.

Alvarez put the seal on the club’s latest triumph with his second, two minutes from time.

“It was unbelievable match,” Foden said. “Fair play to them, the way they play. I love the way they play – short passes.

“They are a great side and they didn’t make it easy but I thought the lads not only showed quality but heart and determination.”