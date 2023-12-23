Czech Republic comes to a standstill to mourn victims of Prague shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Czech Republic comes to a standstill to mourn victims of Prague shooting

By Press Association
A young woman by the floral tributes and candles (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
A young woman by the floral tributes and candles (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

The Czech Republic came to a standstill at noon as people across the country observed a minute of silence as part of a national day of mourning for the victims of the country’s worst mass killing.

National flags on public buildings were at half-mast and bells tolled at noon, and a Mass at St Vitus cathedral in Prague, the biggest in the country, was celebrated for the victims.

President Petr Pavel and speakers of both houses of parliament attended the service which was open to everyone.

Czech Shooting
President Petr Pavel at the memorial service in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

“We’re all still in a shock in our own ways,” Prague archbishop Jan Graubner said. “We need to clearly condemn what happened but we also need to look into the future.”

“Nobody should be left alone in these tough moments,” Charles University rector Milena Kralickova said in her remarks towards the end of the Mass.

The shooting at the university’s Faculty of Arts on Thursday killed 14 people.

Similar religious services were held in other cities and towns, while Christmas markets in a number of places were closed or cut back amid boosted security measures.

Czech Shooting
Floral tributes and candles outside the headquarters of Charles University (Denes Erdos/AP)

The shooting in the university at the heart of the Czech capital also wounded 25 people before the gunman killed himself.

Police and prosecutors said they have evidence that the 24-year-old had killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.

A sea of candles was shining at an impromptu memorial for the victims in front of the university headquarters.

“It’s been a horrible experience for us all but it still can’t be compared with what the victims had to experience at the time of the attack and what their dear ones have to experience now,” said Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil, one of those who came to light a candle.

“I think that to help them at this point we express our support and that’s what we’re all doing now.”

Czech Shooting
Mourners at St. Vitus Cathedral (Petr David Josek/AP)

The names of the 14 people who died are slowly being released. The university confirmed two staff members were among them, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlavkova.

First-year student Lucie Spindlerova was another, said the Lidove Noviny daily, where she also worked.

The gunman was a Czech student at the Faculty of Arts.

Investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. Officials said they believed he acted alone, but his motive is not yet clear.

Previously, the nation’s worst mass shooting was in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.