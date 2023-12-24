Security stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria

By Press Association
There are fears of a possible attack in Germany (dpa via AP)
Sightseeing visits have been barred at Germany’s landmark cathedral in Cologne and Christmas Eve worshippers face security checks to get into midnight Mass as police responded to indications of a potential attack.

However, a top security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear.

Churchgoers attended multiple services at the cathedral despite the ban on visits purely for sightseeing, a day after police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs.

With several dozen officers on duty outside, Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhaeuser greeted those attending what he said was “probably the most secure church service in all of Germany”.

In Austria, police said they also were stepping up security around Vienna’s churches and Christmas markets, apparently responding to the same intelligence about a potential threat.

Police officers enter Cologne Cathedral ahead of a Christmas Eve Mass (dpa via AP)

They did not give further information, but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that the threat came from an Islamic extremist group.

Police in Cologne said they were taking precautions over Christmas even though the information they had was for an attack on New Year’s Eve.

“Even if the reference was to New Year’s Eve, there are a lot of people in the area around the cathedral, today is Christmas Eve midnight Mass, it is one of the most visited cathedrals, the main train station is nearby,” police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes said while standing in front of the cathedral.

“There are a lot of people, and that’s why we said that if there was an indication, we would do everything necessary to protect people,” Mr Baldes added.

Cathedral Provost Guido Assmann said in an interview on the Cologne Archdiocese website domradio.de that halting sightseeing visits did not represent a big change since such visits are normally not allowed during services anyway, and services were scheduled throughout the day on Sunday.

Cologne’s towering cathedral, whose twin spires rise 515ft high, is a major tourist destination visited by some six million people a year.

Churchgoers were searched at the entrance of Cologne Cathedral (dpa via AP)

It is home to the Shrine of the Three Kings, a gold- and silver-decorated casket said to contain the relics of the three wise men described in the New Testament as paying homage to the newborn Jesus.

Police and cathedral officials urged churchgoers planning to attend Mass on Sunday night to arrive early and not bring bags or purses.

At the same time, Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, appealed to the public not to stay away.

“Caution is advised,” he said, but “we are not defenceless. Our agencies are using all available information to protect us as well as possible”.

Mr Reul added: “My appeal is, go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We should not make it more valuable.”

The European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned on December 5 that Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holidays due to fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.