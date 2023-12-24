In Pictures: Christmas celebrations begin worldwide but are muted in Bethlehem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations begin worldwide but are muted in Bethlehem

By Press Association
People walk by the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (Mahmoud Illean/PA)
Christmas celebrations were getting under way across the world although in Bethlehem the ongoing conflict in Gaza cast a large shadow over festivities in the Holy Land.

In the midst of the usual pre-Christmas last-minute shopping and preparations, one man in Florida put the final touch to his Christmas tree on a sunny beach in Florida.

In Switzerland and Germany, some took a dip in cold waters with little other than swimming trunks and a Santa hat to keep out the cold.

Many gathered in city and town squares, often below a Christmas tree, while some late requests to Santa came in as he prepared to begin his annual trek.

Florida Christmas
Mike Womack, 52, puts the final touches on a Christmas tree along Sunset Beach in Tarpon Springs, Florida (Chris Urso/AP)
Estonia Christmas
Letters to Santa Claus hang on a Christmas tree in Town Hall square on Christmas Eve in Tallinn, Estonia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
India Christmas
An artist performs at an illuminated area of a promenade on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
India Christmas
People take selfies in front of the decorated St Joseph’s Cathedral on the eve of Christmas in Prayagraj, India (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
People drink as they swim with Santa hats in Lake Leman at Bains des Paquis on Christmas Eve, in Geneva, Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Germany Christmas
Members of the winter swimming club Pirrlliepausen take their traditional Christmas swim in the 4C (40F) cold Lake Senftenberg, in Germany (Bernd W’stneck/AP)
China Christmas
A woman takes a picture of a child jumping near a Christmas tree decorated outside the Wangfujing Church, a Catholic church, on Christmas Eve in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
South Korea Christmas
People gather around illuminated Christmas decorations on Christmas Eve in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Spain Christmas
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a morning run on Christmas Eve in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

However, in Bethlehem, which in Christian tradition is the birthplace of Jesus, the celebrations were overshadowed by the events in Gaza which has been beset by conflict since October 7 when Israel was attacked.

Elsewhere, security operations were in place to ensure the celebrations passed off peacefully amid high tensions linked to the conflict in the Holy Land.

Israel Palestinians Christmas
A priest walks by the Church of the Nativity (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Israel Palestinians Christmas
People visit the Grotto under the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Israel Palestinians Christmas
Catholic clergy walk in procession next to the Church of the Nativity (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Israel Palestinians
Christian Armenian priests pray in the Grotto, under the Church of the Nativity (Leo Correa/AP)