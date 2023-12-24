Russian shelling kills four as Ukraine prepares for first December Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian shelling kills four as Ukraine prepares for first December Christmas

By Press Association
Russian shelling in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region has killed four people as Ukraine prepares to officially celebrate Christmas (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Russian shelling in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed four people on Sunday.

Among those killed were an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife who died following a strike on their apartment building.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said that the barrage injured nine other people, including a 15-year-old, sparked fires in homes and at a private medical facility and set a local gas pipeline alight.

A woman prays inside the church during a Christmas celebration in Kryvorivnia village (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote: “There are no holidays for the enemy.

“They do not exist for us as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land.”

The shelling across Kherson reached the centre of the region’s capital city of the same name.

The assault took place as Ukraine prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the first time on December 25, having previously marked the date on January 7.

The Russian Orthodox Church observes the birth of Jesus on January 7.

Some Orthodox Ukrainians observed Christmas on December 25 last year in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The cathedral in the Monastery of the Caves, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Kyiv, held its Christmas celebration on January 7 of this year, but the service was held in the Ukrainian language for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to December (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to December 25.

However, one of Ukraine’s two competing Orthodox church organisations is sticking with the January date dictated by the Julian calendar.

To mark Christmas Eve on December 24, Mr Zelensky addressed the nation in a video filmed before the floodlit St Sophia Cathedral in central Kyiv.

He reassured Ukrainians fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing”.

“Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.

The president gave an address to the nation on Christmas Eve in front of the St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Kherson was not the only region of Ukraine to come under attack Sunday.

Russian forces launched 15 drone strikes overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 14 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Meanwhile, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that two people were wounded during the Russian shelling of 20 towns and villages across northern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

In Russia, a man was injured in the Bryansk region after a village close to the Ukrainian border came under fire, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.