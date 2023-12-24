Serbia police fire tear gas to keep protesters from entering council building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serbia police fire tear gas to keep protesters from entering council building

By Press Association
Police officers guard the capital’s city council building to prevent demonstrators gaining access (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Police officers guard the capital’s city council building to prevent demonstrators gaining access (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Police in Serbia fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the capital’s city council building on Sunday.

The demonstrators were gathered in protest of what election observers said were widespread vote irregularities during a general election last weekend.

The country’s populist authorities have denied rigging the vote and described the election to fill parliament and local offices as fair.

Serbia Election Protest
A Serbian opposition supporter waves the country’s national flag during a protest outside the electoral commission building in Belgrade (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that those claims were blatant “lies” promoted by the political opposition.

Mr Vucic also suggested the unrest was instigated from abroad.

Addressing the nation during the protest outside Belgrade city hall, he called the demonstrators “thugs” who would not succeed in destabilising the state and said, “This is not a revolution”.

“They will not succeed,” Mr Vucic said.

“We are doing our best with our calm and mild reaction not to hurt demonstrators” who came to the event to protest peacefully.

Shielded riot police barricaded themselves inside Belgrade’s city hall, firing tear gas as hundreds of opposition protesters broke windows on the entrance.

Serbia Election
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the demonstrators ‘thugs’ (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

The protesters shouted “Open the door” and “Thieves”. They also pelted the building with eggs.

Some chanted “Vucic is Putin,” comparing the Serbian president with Russia’s leader.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Results from the December 17 election showed victory for Mr Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party in both the parliamentary and Belgrade city ballots.

The party’s main opponent, the Serbia Against Violence alliance, said it was robbed of a win, especially in Belgrade.

Serbia Election Protest
Shielded riot police barricaded themselves inside the city government building (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

The vote has caused political tensions in the troubled Balkan nation, which is seeking close ties with Russia but also European Union membership.

In a letter sent to EU institutions, officials and member nations, Serbia Against Violence said it would not recognise the outcome of the elections.

The alliance called on the EU to do the same and to initiate an investigation.