Dozens arrested in Serbia as more protests against election results planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Dozens arrested in Serbia as more protests against election results planned

By Press Association
Protesters clash with anti-riot police in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Protesters clash with anti-riot police in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Serbian police said on Monday said they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot, which declared the governing populists winners of the parliamentary and local council elections.

Claiming election fraud, particularly in the capital, Belgrade, opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the December 17 elections while some politicians began a hunger strike.

On Sunday hundreds of protesters tried to enter Belgarde’s city council, breaking windows, before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons.

Senior police official Ivica Ivkovic said those detained are facing charges of inciting violent change of constitutional order, in reference to attempting to overthrow the government, and violent behaviour.

Serbia Election Protest
A protester is detained in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

He added that eight officers were injured, several seriously.

The opposition said police beat up some of its supporters.

With more protests planned for later on Monday, police said they would not allow roads or bridges to be blocked in the capital.

Police “are ready and capable of countering any acts of violence with determination”, Mr Ivkovic said.

The country’s Serbian Progressive Party has denied rigging the vote and described the elections as fair, despite criticism from international monitors and local election observers.

President Aleksandar Vucic described Sunday’s protests as an attempt to overthrow the government with help from abroad, without specifying what he meant.

Serbia Election Protest
Protesters outside the electoral commission building in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic thanked Russia on Sunday for tipping off Serbia in advance of violent protests against election results.

Serbia is formally seeking membership of the European Union but the country has maintained close ties with Moscow and has refused to join western sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Vucic’s party claimed victory in both the parliamentary and Belgrade city elections.

Serbia Against Violence, the ruling party’s main contender, said it was robbed of a win, especially in Belgrade.

Representatives of several international rights watchdogs observing the elections reported multiple irregularities during the vote, including cases of bought votes and ballot-box stuffing.

They also noted unjust conditions for opposition candidates due to media bias, abuse of public resources by the ruling party, and Mr Vucic dominating the ruling party’s campaign and media time allocated for candidates, despite not taking part in the elections himself.

Serbia Against Violence said on Thursday in a letter sent to EU institutions, officials and member nations that it would not recognise the elections’ outcome.

The alliance called on the EU to do the same and to initiate an investigation into the results.