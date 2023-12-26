Plane lands in India after days grounded in France in human trafficking probe

A charter plane grounded in France amid a human trafficking investigation has arrived in India carrying 276 people.

More than two dozen others requested asylum in France.

The unmarked Legend Airlines A340 had been blocked inside the rural Valtry airport in Champagne for four days where it had landed en route to Nicaragua in an exceptional holiday ordeal.

The regional administration said 276 of the original 303 passengers were en route to Mumbai and 25 others requested asylum in France.

Crew members aboard the plane grounded by police at Vatry Airport in eastern France (Christophe Ena/AP)

Those who remained were transferred to a special zone in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport for asylum seekers, it said.

The passengers grounded in France had included a 21-month-old child and several unaccompanied minors.

The remaining two passengers were initially detained as part of a human trafficking investigation but were released on Monday after appearing before a judge, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The judge named them as “assisted witnesses” to the case, a special status under French law that allows time for further investigation and could lead to eventual charges or to the case being dropped.

The plane stopped on Thursday for refuelling in Vatry en route from Fujairah Airport in the United Arab Emirates to Managua, Nicaragua. It was grounded by police based on an anonymous tip that it could be carrying human trafficking victims.

Prosecutors would not comment on whether the passengers’ ultimate destination could have been the US, which has seen a surge in Indians crossing the Mexico-US border this year.

French authorities are working to determine the aim of the original flight and opened a judicial inquiry into activities by an organised criminal group helping foreigners enter or stay in a country illegally, the prosecutor’s office said.

It did not specify on Monday whether human trafficking – which the UN defines as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit” – is still suspected.

Crew members board the plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport (Christophe Ena/AP)

Police requisitioned Vatry Airport for days.

Local officials, medics and volunteers installed cots and ensured regular meals and showers for those held inside.

Then it turned into a makeshift courtroom on Sunday as judges, lawyers and interpreters filled the terminal to carry out emergency hearings to determine the next steps.

Some lawyers at Sunday’s hearings protested over authorities’ handling of the situation and the passengers’ rights, suggesting that police and prosecutors overreacted to the anonymous tip.

The Indian embassy posted its thanks on X, formerly Twitter, to French officials for ensuring that the Indians could go home.

French authorities worked through Christmas Eve and Christmas morning on formalities to allow passengers to leave France, regional prosecutor Annick Browne told The Associated Press.

Foreigners can be held up to four days in a transit zone for police investigations in France, after which a special judge must rule on whether to extend that to eight days.

Legend Airlines lawyer Liliana Bakayoko said some passengers did not want to go to India because they had paid for a tourism trip to Nicaragua.

Gendarmes guard the closed entrance of Vatry Airport (Christophe Ena/AP)

The airline has denied any role in possible human trafficking.

The US government has designated Nicaragua as one of several countries deemed as failing to meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

Nicaragua has also been used as a migratory springboard for people fleeing poverty or conflict because of relaxed or visa-free entry requirements for some countries.

Sometimes charter flights are used for the journey.