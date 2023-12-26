Baltimore Ravens ease to win over San Francisco 49ers in battle of top two

Baltimore Ravens intercepted Brock Purdy four times as they beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 in a Christmas Day showdown of the NFL teams with the best records.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in 18 seconds during the third quarter as the Ravens moved to within one win of the AFC North title.

They are also one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the race for the top seed in the AFC with two matches remaining.

Purdy was intercepted on three of his first four drives as the 49ers slipped into a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins for the best record in the NFC.

The defeat ended San Francisco’s six-match winning streak.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pushes off New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Eagles reignited their push for the NFL East title as they beat the New York Giants 33-25, ending a three-match losing run.

Jalen Hurts threw for one touchdown and broke the NFL record for most rushing scores in a season by a quarterback as he went over from a yard for his 15th of the season.

The win lifts the Eagle to 11-4 with a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, who need to win their remaining games to ensure the divisional crown.

Taylor Swift watched on at the Arrowhead Stadium as boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to clinch the AFC West title after a shock 20-14 Christmas Day defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs were bidding to put the seal on an eighth successive AFC West crown but a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter from Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones gave the Raiders a lead that the hosts could not overturn.

Justin Watson’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Chiefs hope but Raiders’ defence triumphed as they sealed back-to-back wins to move up to second in the division.