Fire in Romanian guesthouse leaves five dead and others missing

A massive fire at a guesthouse in Romania has left five people dead, including a child, authorities said.

Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

Before authorities confirmed the deaths of the fourth and fifth victims, search and rescue teams were set up to find five missing people.

The guesthouse in flames, in Tohani (Romanian Emergency Services/AP)

It was not immediately clear if the additional two dead had been among those listed as missing.

Authorities said 18 people escaped the fire and two were being treated for burns.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities said the blaze had been extinguished and the search for the missing people was continuing.

The affected area was about 1,000 square metres. There was no indication what caused the blaze.

Photos of the fire shared by emergency authorities show a near hollowed-out structure engulfed in flames as firefighters work to put it out.