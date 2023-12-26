I am your new Santa Claus, Alexei Navalny jokes from Arctic prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I am your new Santa Claus, Alexei Navalny jokes from Arctic prison

By Press Association
Demonstrators gather outside the home of Russian ambassador Sergei Netshaev in Berlin while contact was lost with Alexei Navalny (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has made his first comments about his transfer to an Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf”, in his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.

Mr Navalny, the most prominent and persistent domestic foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on an extremism conviction.

He had been locked up in central Russia’s Vladimir region, about 230km (140 miles) east of Moscow, but supporters said on December 6 he could not be located and had struggled for the next 20 days to find out where he was being held.

They said on Monday he had been traced to a prison colony infamous for severe conditions in the Yamalo-Nenets region, about 1,900km (1,200 miles) north-east of Moscow.

“I am your new Santa Claus,” Mr Navalny said in a tweet, referring to his location above the Arctic Circle in the prison in the town of Kharp.

The region is notorious for long and severe winters. The town is about 100km (60 miles) from Vorkuta, whose coal mines were among the harshest of the Soviet Gulag prison-camp system.

Mr Navalny, who is noted for sharply humorous comments, said he was in a good mood after being transported to the new prison, but suggested the northern winter darkness is discouraging: “I don’t say ‘Ho-ho-ho,’ but I do say ‘Oh-oh-oh’ when I look out of the window, where I can see night, then the evening, and then the night again.”

Prisoner transfers in Russia often result in contact with inmates being lost for weeks.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link in a Moscow court in May
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link in a Moscow court in May (Moscow City Court Press Service via AP)

Mr Navalny’s supporters contend the transfer was arranged to keep him out of sight amid Mr Putin’s announcement that he will run for another term as president in the March election.

Mr Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests.

He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony No 6 for alleged minor infractions.

He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.