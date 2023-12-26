French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations

By Press Association
Actor Gerard Depardieu (Thibault Camus/AP)
Actor Gerard Depardieu (Thibault Camus/AP)

More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay on Tuesday defending film star Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behaviour towards women during his five-decade career.

Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.

Mr Depardieu was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 after allegations by actor Charlotte Arnould, and has been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them.

Mr Depardieu denies wrongdoing and called the essay “beautiful”.

Published in the conservative-leaning Le Figaro, it was signed by figures including former first lady and singer Carla Bruni, Mr Depardieu’s former partner Carole Bousquet, and actors Pierre Richard, Charlotte Rampling and Victoria Abril.

France Depardieu
Gerard Depardieu denies wrongdoing and called the essay ‘beautiful’ (Thibault Camus/AP)

Two dozen of the 56 signatories were women. Many are from Depardieu’s generation – he is 74.

A recent documentary outlined accusations of sexual misconduct by 16 women against Mr Depardieu, and showed him making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

The France-2 documentary prompted calls by some to stop airing his films, which include classics of modern French cinema.

Tuesday’s essay says: ’’We cannot remain silent in the face of the lynching targeting him, the torrent of hate being dumped on his personality.

“When Gerard Depardieu is targeted this way, it is the art (of cinema) that is being attacked,” it said.

“France owes him so much. Depriving ourselves of this immense actor would be a drama, a defeat. The death of the art. Our art.’’

Paris lawmaker and feminist Raphaelle Remy-Leleu said the signatories are experiencing a “denial of reality”.

She said she would have preferred for them to support initiatives against sexual violence instead.

“They are refusing to see what this man did … because he is an artist,” she told broadcaster France-Info.

Emmanuelle Dancourt, whose #MeTooMedia group supports sexual misconduct victims in the media industry, said on BFM television that the essay’s message is particularly painful for victims of sexual abuse by powerful men.

French President Emmanuel Macron also drew ire when he said last week that Mr Depardieu “makes France proud”.

The recent documentary includes a segment where Mr Depardieu is heard making crude sexual comments about a young girl riding a horse.

Mr Macron suggested that the segment could have been edited in a misleading way.

France Televisions, which broadcast the documentary, later said that the segment in question was authenticated by a bailiff who viewed the raw footage.