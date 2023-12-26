Sweden closer to Nato membership as Turkish foreign affairs committee approves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sweden closer to Nato membership as Turkish foreign affairs committee approves

By Press Association
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Yves Herman, Pool/AP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Yves Herman, Pool/AP)

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee has given its consent to Sweden’s bid to join Nato, drawing the previously non-aligned country closer to membership in the western military alliance.

Sweden’s accession protocol will now need to be approved in the Turkish parliament’s general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process in Turkey. No date has been set.

Turkey, a Nato member, has delayed ratification of Sweden’s membership for more than a year, accusing it of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom welcomed the committee’s decision on a message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The next step is for parliament to vote on the matter. We look forward to becoming a member of Nato,” he tweeted.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the development, saying that he counts on Turkey and Hungary “to now complete their ratifications as soon as possible. Sweden’s membership will make Nato stronger”.

Hungary has also stalled Sweden’s bid, saying Swedish politicians have told “blatant lies” about the condition of Hungary’s democracy. Hungary has not announced when the country’s ratification may occur.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had openly linked ratification of Sweden’s Nato membership to the US Congress’s approval of a Turkish request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets and kits to modernise Turkey’s existing fleet.

Mr Erdogan also also called on Canada and other Nato allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey.

The White House has backed the Turkish F-16 request but there is strong opposition in Congress to military sales to Turkey.

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee had begun discussing Sweden’s membership of Nato last month.

The meeting however, was adjourned after legislators from Mr Erdogan’s ruling party submitted a motion for a postponement on grounds that some issues needed more clarification and that negotiations with Sweden had not “matured” enough.

On Tuesday, a majority of legislators in the committee voted in favour of Sweden’s application to join.

Briefing the committee before the vote, deputy foreign minister Burak Akcapar cited steps Sweden had taken steps to meet Turkish demands, including lifting restrictions on defence industry sales and amending anti-terrorism laws in ways that “no-one could have imagined five or six years ago”.

“It is unrealistic to expect that the Swedish authorities will immediately fulfil all of our demands. This is a process, and this process requires long-term and consistent effort,” he said, adding that Turkey would continue to monitor Sweden’s progress.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming Nato’s 31st member, after Turkey’s parliament ratified its bid.

Nato requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have been holding out.

The delays have frustrated other Nato allies who were swift to accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance.