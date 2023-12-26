Cristiano Ronaldo bags brace as Al Nassr beat Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot as Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad 5-2 in the Saudi Pro League.

The clash provided a reunion for former Real Madrid team-mates Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who joined Al Ittihad in the summer transfer window.

Al Ittihad took an early lead through Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 14th minute, but Al Nassr were soon awarded a spot-kick which Ronaldo dispatched down the middle to level five minutes later.

Talisca sent Al Nassr ahead in the 38th minute but Hamdallah equalised six minutes into the second half.

Ronaldo scored from the spot again in the 68th minute to retake the lead and bag his 53rd goal of 2023.

Al Ittihad were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Fabinho was dismissed and Sadio Mane struck in the 75th and 82nd minutes to seal victory.