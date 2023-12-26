Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after seven years together, dancer confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after seven years together, dancer confirms

By Press Association
Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tanaka’s Instagram, Carey’s backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner said: “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.

“The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.

Mariah Carey Bryan Tanaka
Singer Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer first confirmed their relationship to The Associated Press in 2017.

“I’m just going to be like, I really don’t talk about my personal life. Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said at the time, smiling.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Rumours of their split began popping up online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One And All! tour.

Carey has not released a statement about the breakup.