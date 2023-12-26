I’m the happiest man alive right now – Rasmus Hojlund buoyed by Man Utd winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m the happiest man alive right now – Rasmus Hojlund buoyed by Man Utd winner

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund claimed Manchester United’s winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund claimed Manchester United's winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rasmus Hojlund claimed to be the “happiest man alive” after breaking his Premier League duck to earn Manchester United a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Under-fire striker Hojlund, who cost an initial £64million from Atalanta in the summer, grabbed the 82nd-minute winner on his 15th top-flight appearance.

Villa were on course to move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table following first-half finishes from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker before Alejandro Garnacho’s double brought the hosts level.

Hojlund’s decisive strike, which followed five goals in the Champions League, further eased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag as United celebrated victory in their first match since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club was confirmed.

“It’s been a while but I’m happy,” the 20-year-old Denmark international told Amazon Prime.

“I’m the happiest man alive right now – you can see in the celebrations as well. We believe until the end and we showed a lot of character again today.”

United had failed to score in their previous four matches in all competitions and looked set to see their winless run stretch to five matches before the dramatic turnaround.

Hojlund hopes to increase his tally in the league after ending his lengthy wait to hit the net.

“I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League but of course it’s been a while in the Premier League,” he said.

“I’m happy to get the first one and now hopefully I can keep going.”

The Stretford End sang the names of both of United’s goal scorers in the closing stages of the match and at full-time.

Argentina forward Garnacho, who also had a goal disallowed for offside, believes the performance has answered some of the critics.

“I’m very happy – happy for Rasmus also,” said the 19-year-old. “Too many people talk about the strikers in Manchester United, (saying) we never score goals.

Alejandro Garnacho's brace brought Manchester United level
Alejandro Garnacho's brace brought Manchester United level (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s one of the best days of my life.”

United rose to sixth place courtesy of the win, while Villa remain third after blowing a major opportunity.

Manager Ten Hag said: “I’m so happy that the strikers scored – that is what we needed.

“I know we are capable of it, they are good at finishing.

“(Marcus) Rashford, Garnacho and Hojlund, they’re all good finishers and we have more. Also, they have to show it every game.”

Erik ten Hag's side climbed to sixth
Erik ten Hag's side climbed to sixth (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Dutchman added: “I said before the game, we are competitive with Arsenal, we are competitive with Liverpool. If we play our best, we can beat anyone, so believe in that.

“Even when you’re 2-0 down it doesn’t matter; keep going, show the character and today I think we showed it.

“We have the personalities to do it and today was a very good team performance.”