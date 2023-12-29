One dead after truck hits several people in southern German city

A woman has died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in Passau on Friday morning, officers added.

A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the dead woman.

The 11-year-old daughter of the woman who died was also injured, police said (dpa via AP)

The truck driver was injured and taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation”.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.