One dead after truck hits several people in southern German city By Press Association December 29 2023, 1.14pm

One woman died in the incident (dpa via AP) A woman has died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany, police said. The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in Passau on Friday morning, officers added. A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the dead woman. The 11-year-old daughter of the woman who died was also injured, police said (dpa via AP) The truck driver was injured and taken to hospital. A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are "currently assuming that this was an accident situation". Police said an investigation is ongoing.