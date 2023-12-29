South Africa launches case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa launches case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians salvage belongings from the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip on Friday (Adel Hana/AP)
South Africa launched a case at the United Nations’ top court on Friday accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

A hearing into that request is likely in the coming days or weeks. The case, if it goes ahead, will take years.

World Court South Africa Israel
The Peace Palace which houses World Court at The Hague in the Netherlands where South Africa has launched a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza (Peter Dejong/AP)

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

The Israeli government “rejected with disgust” the South African genocide accusations, calling it a “blood libel”.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the case lacks a legal foundation and constitutes a “vile exploitation and cheapening” of the court.

Israel also accused South Africa of co-operating with Hamas, the militant group whose October 7 cross-border attack in southern Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

The statement also said Israel is committed to, and operates according to, international law and focuses its military actions solely against Hamas, adding that the residents of Gaza are not an enemy.

It asserted that it takes steps to minimise harm to civilians and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory.

COP28 Climate Summit
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Whether the case will succeed in halting the war remains to be seen. While the court’s orders are legally binding, they are not always followed.

In March 2022, the court ordered Russia to halt hostilities in Ukraine, a binding legal ruling that Moscow flouted as it pressed ahead with its devastating attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities.

South Africa has been a fierce critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Many, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank with South Africa’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation.

Mr Ramaphosa has accused Israel of war crimes and acts “tantamount to genocide”.