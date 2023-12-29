Hearing set in disgraced ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for fresh murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearing set in disgraced ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s bid for fresh murder trial

By Press Association
Alex Murdaugh , centre, is led out of Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies after being convicted of murder in March (Chris Carlson/AP)
The new judge handling the fallout over Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions plans to hold an evidentiary hearing late next month.

Murdaugh’s lawyers want another trial in the killings of the former lawyer’s wife and younger son, citing allegations that the court clerk improperly influenced the jury.

The defence will get to put forth evidence at a three-day hearing expected to begin on January 29, according to a tentative schedule shared by a media liaison for former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal.

Jurors, the clerk and even the trial judge might have to testify under oath.

Alex Murdaugh cries as he addresses the court during his sentencing for stealing from 18 clients in November (Andrew J Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP)

Murdaugh is serving life imprisonment without parole after a jury found him guilty in March of killing his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, in June 2021.

He was sentenced in November for stealing about 12 million dollars (£9.4 million) to an additional 27 years behind bars under a plea deal that resolved scores of state crimes related to money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud.

Ms Toal must decide whether to re-run a murder trial that lasted six weeks, involved more than 70 witnesses and included about 800 exhibits. The state’s highest court appointed Ms Toal to oversee the weighty matter of a new trial after Judge Clifton Newman recused himself.

Mr Newman, who rose to celebrity in true crime circles for his deft guidance of the highly watched case, is set to leave the bench after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 72.

Central to the appeal are accusations that Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill tampered with the jury.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said in a September filing that the elected official asked jurors whether Murdaugh was guilty or innocent, told them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict for her own profit.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal plans to hold an evidentiary hearing in late January 2024 in Alex Murdaugh’s appeal (Richard Shiro/AP)

Ms Hill is also said to have flown to New York City to be with three jurors during their post-trial television interviews and allegedly shared journalists’ business cards with jurors during the proceedings.

Ms Hill has denied the allegations in a sworn statement, saying she neither asked jurors about Murdaugh’s guilt before deliberations nor suggested to them that he committed the murders.

Adding to the intrigue is the recent revelation that Ms Hill plagiarised part of her book about the case.

Ms Hill’s lawyers acknowledged in a statement on December 26 that she submitted a BBC reporter’s writing to her co-author “as if it were her own words”.

The lawyers expressed Ms Hill’s remorse and said the book has been unpublished “for the foreseeable future”.