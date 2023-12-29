Air in Times Square filled with coloured paper in New Year’s Eve confetti test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air in Times Square filled with coloured paper in New Year’s Eve confetti test

By Press Association
Times Square was filled with confetti in a test ahead of New Year’s Eve (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Visitors to New York’s Times Square got a small preview of New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve party on Friday, as the event’s organisers heaved handfuls of coloured paper skyward in an event to test their confetti.

With crowds of people expected to pack into Times Square for the festivities, “even the smallest details can’t be overlooked”, said Jeff Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment.

That includes the small slips of paper that will flutter to the ground at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

“This is a whole process,” Mr Strauss said. “We got to feel the confetti. We got to fluff it up. We got to make sure it’s going to float.”

While the test may have been more promotional than practical, the actual New Year’s confetti release — which has been part of the event since 1992 — remains a labour-intensive operation.

An estimated 3,000 pounds (1,361kg) of confetti is trucked into Manhattan each year, then carried to rooftops of office buildings overlooking Times Square.

About 100 volunteer “dispersal engineers” then drop the haul on the street below to ring in the new year.

At a security briefing on Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department was prepared for throngs of spectators.

New York New Years
Confetti is released during a test ahead of New Year’s Eve in Times Square (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“Hundreds of thousands of people will be out here lined up, and no matter how often we see it, you never get used to it, the excitement remains over and over again,” he said.

Beyond confetti, a flurry of other preparations were under way for the celebration, which runs from 6pm on Sunday until after midnight. Sitting behind the “2024” light display that arrived this week, the glittering crystal ball was set to undergo its own test drop on Saturday.

“Like any fine Broadway show, we rehearse everything to make sure there are no problems for opening night,” said Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance.