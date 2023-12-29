Trump ‘may give evidence’ at trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump ‘may give evidence’ at trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

By Press Association
E Jean Carroll outside Manhattan federal court in May (Seth Wenig/AP)
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may give evidence at a mid-January civil trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan luxury department store.

The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court late on Thursday to request that Mr Trump’s October 2022 deposition transcript in the case not be shown to the jury because Mr Trump “has been named as a witness to testify at this trial”.

The lawyers — Alina Habba and Michael Madaio — did not respond to an email on Friday seeking comment.

The columnist, E Jean Carroll, 80, is planning to testify at the trial, expected to start on January 16, about how her life has been affected and threats she has faced since Mr Trump claimed that he never knew her and that she was making false accusations against him.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Former US president Donald Trump. Lawyers for Mr Trump say he may give evidence at a trial set to decide how much he owes columnist E Jean Carroll for defaming her (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

The former Elle magazine columnist is seeking 10 million dollars (£7.8 million) in compensatory damages and substantially more in punitive damages after a jury at a Manhattan trial last May found she had been sexually abused by Mr Trump in spring 1996 in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower, where Mr Trump resided.

Ms Carroll testified at that trial that her flirtatious encounter with Mr Trump seemed lighthearted and fun as she accompanied him on a search for a gift for his friend in the store’s desolate lingerie area.

But she said it turned violent inside the dressing room after they dared each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

She said Mr Trump shoved her against a wall and raped her. The jury rejected the rape claim, but agreed that he sexually abused her. It awarded five million dollars (£3.9 million) for sexual abuse and defamation that occurred with comments Mr Trump made in 2022.

The defamation claim at stake in the January trial arose after Mr Trump, while he was still president, angrily denounced the assertions Ms Carroll first publicly made in a memoir published in 2019.

That lawsuit has been delayed for years by appeals. Added to the lawsuit are claims that Mr Trump defamed her again with remarks he made publicly after the first verdict.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan ruled earlier this year that the first trial’s defamation verdict means that only damages must be decided in January at a trial expected to last about a week.

A new jury will be chosen for it. Mr Kaplan has ordered the jurors be kept anonymous, in part due to “Trump’s repeated public statements” about Ms Carroll and various courts.

During the last trial before Mr Kaplan, Mr Trump suggested in public remarks that he might attend the trial, but he never showed up.

In recent months, though, he has testified at a civil trial in New York state court over claims that the company he created to watch over his diverse properties fraudulently manipulated the value of assets to obtain loans.

And he has appeared in court to plead not guilty to criminal charges in four indictments, two of which accuse him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as a classified documents case and charges that he helped arrange a payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 presidential election.

A request to postpone the January trial while issues remain pending before an appeals court, including whether Mr Trump is protected by absolute immunity for remarks made while he was president, was rejected Thursday by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.