News World

Jenson Button and Damon Hill lead tributes as Indy 500 winner Gil De Ferran dies

By Press Association
Indy 500 winner Gil De Ferran has died, aged 56 (Tony Gutierrez, File/AP)
Indy 500 winner Gil De Ferran has died, aged 56 (Tony Gutierrez, File/AP)

Jenson Button and Damon Hill have paid tribute to Indy 500 winner Gil De Ferran, who has died aged 56.

The Brazilian reportedly suffered a heart attack in Florida.

Button wrote on Instagram: “Still in shock that we lost one of the good ones so young, one of the best behind the wheel and all round great guy Gil De Ferran. I will miss that wonderful smile, rest in peace my friend.”

Fellow Formula One world champion Hill tweeted: “One of the nicest guys I ever met. He made me laugh. He got it.

“Jesus, Gil, you left too soon. My sincere condolences to his lovely family and all who knew him (there are many, many, many) and all at McLaren. He was a fighter and a winner. Big loss.”

De Ferran won the Indy 500 for Team Penske in 2003.

Team boss Roger Penske said in a statement: “We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil De Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire De Ferran family.

“Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an INDYCAR Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track.

“Gil was beloved by so many. He was a great friend to the Team Penske and INDYCAR family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil’s passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed.”