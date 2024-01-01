Olympic host country France sees less disorder on New Year’s Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Olympic host country France sees less disorder on New Year’s Eve

By Press Association
France saw fewer of the car burnings that usually blight the arrival of a new year as the Olympic host country celebrated the start of 2024, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
France saw fewer of the car burnings that usually blight the arrival of a new year as the Olympic host country celebrated the start of 2024, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

France saw fewer of the car burnings that usually blight the arrival of a new year as the Olympic host country celebrated the start of 2024, its interior minister said on Monday.

The 380 arrests made nationwide overnight was a 10% drop compared with a year ago, said Gerald Darmanin, citing preliminary early morning figures.

France New Year
A reveller is escorted away by security officials as people celebrate the New Year on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Authorities counted 745 vehicle fires, also 10% fewer than last year, Mr Darmanin said.

About 40 police officers suffered slight injuries, a 40% fall on last year, he added.

Law enforcement authorities had been eager to prove that 2024’s arrival could be celebrated without a major security crisis as they gear up for the Summer Games that open in Paris on July 26.

France New Year’s Eve
An image projected on to the Arc de Triomphe celebrates France’s hosting of the Olympic Games in July (Aurelien Morissard)

Authorities had vowed that New Year’s Eve security would be tight across France, with 90,000 law enforcement officers deployed.

In Paris, celebrations centred on the Champs-Elysees, where the Arc de Triomphe was crowned with fireworks and bathed in lights and video projections, including of the five Olympic rings.

Mr Darmanin said the crowd there topped a million people.

France New Year’s Eve
More than a million people were estimated to have attended the Champs Elysees celebrations (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The security challenge ahead of the Olympics was highlighted when a tourist was killed in a knife attack near the Eiffel Tower on December 2.

Large-scale attacks – such as that in 2015 when Islamic extremists invaded a concert venue and opened fire on cafe terraces, killing 130 people – also loom in memory.