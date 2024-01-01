Berlin marks New Year with less violence than last year despite 390 arrests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Berlin marks New Year with less violence than last year despite 390 arrests

By Press Association
Authorities in Berlin said on Monday that New Year’s Eve celebrations in the German capital were more peaceful compared with last year (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Authorities in Berlin said on Monday that New Year's Eve celebrations in the German capital were more peaceful compared with last year (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Authorities in Berlin said on Monday that New Year’s Eve celebrations in the German capital were more peaceful compared with last year despite the temporary detention of 390 people and 54 police officers being injured.

Police said many were detained for violating the Weapons and Explosives Act, either using illegal firecrackers or firing them off at officers or other people.

Some 4,500 officers patrolled the city at night to prevent a repeat of the 2022 New Year’s Eve riots. It was the strongest police presence Berlin witnessed in decades.

Fireworks explode around the Berlin TV Tower during New Year celebrations (Markus Schreiber/AP)

On Sunday night, police banned the use of traditional firecrackers across the city.

Both the city’s mayor and Germany’s interior minister had vowed a zero-tolerance strategy towards rioters, particularly any trying to attack officers.

Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spanger, wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “It turned out that the many months of preparation by police and firefighters … have paid off.”

She condemned “every single act of violence”, saying “every injured colleague is one too many”.

People celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Brandenburg Gate party in Berlin (Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa/AP)

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser issued a statement thanking the officers deployed.

She it was clear that the increased police presence coupled with “an early crackdown” comprised “the right strategy against riots and violence”.

A year ago, Berlin witnessed violent excesses during New Year celebrations, in which rioters targeted and attacked officers, firefighters and medical personnel with fireworks, causing an uproar across the country.

Online videos at the time showed people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles, which drew widespread condemnation from German authorities.