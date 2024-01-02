South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck by a knife-wielding man

By Press Association
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on a stretcher, is carried by a rescue team in Busan, South Korea (Ha Kyung-min/Newsis via AP)

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified knife-wielding man during a visit to the south-eastern city of Busan, police said.

Mr Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the incident on Tuesday.

Police and emergency officials said he was conscious and was not in critical condition, but his exact status was unknown.

The attack happened when Mr Lee walked through a crowd of journalists and others after finishing a tour of the site of a new airport in Busan.

The attacker, posing as a supporter, approached Mr Lee, saying he wanted to get his autograph, and then stabbed Mr Lee in the neck with a knife, according to Busan police.

South Korea Politician Attacked
Mr Lee was visiting the site of a new airport in Busan (Sohn Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)

Mr Lee slumped to the ground, where a person pressed a handkerchief to his neck to stop the bleeding. A witness, Jin Jeong-hwa, told YTN television that Mr Lee bled a lot.

Videos circulated on social media showed the suspect, wearing a paper crown reading “I’m Lee Jae-myung” being chased and tackled by several people.

Police said officers arrested the man on the spot. During questioning, he refused to identify himself or say why he attacked Mr Lee, according to Yonhap news agency.

Mr Lee’s Democratic Party called the incident “a terrorist attack on Lee and a serious threat to democracy”. It called on police to make a through, swift investigation of the incident.

Party spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung told reporters at Pusan National University Hospital that Mr Lee’s jugular vein was believed to have been damaged and there was concern over the large amount of bleeding.

He said Mr Lee was being airlifted to a hospital in Seoul for surgery.

Hospital officials would not comment on Mr Lee’s condition.

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern about Mr Lee’s health and ordered authorities to investigate the attack, saying such violence would not be tolerated, according to Mr Yoon’s office.

Mr Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to Mr Yoon by a narrow margin.

Mr Lee, a liberal former provincial governor, is known for his outspoken style. His supporters see him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality.

Critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonising his conservative opponents.