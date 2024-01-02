Finland and Sweden record coldest temperatures of the winter

Finland and Sweden recorded the coldest temperatures of the winter Tuesday as thermometers plummeted to minus 40C (minus 40F) as a result of a cold spell prevailing in the Nordic region.

In Nikkaluokta, a small village inhabited by the indigenous Sami people in northern Sweden, the thermometer showed minus 41.6C (minus 42.8F) early on Tuesday, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported.

“It’s the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold weather in the north,” said SVT meteorologist Nils Holmqvist.

A man braves the icy sea in southern Helsinki, Finland (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Train operators in Sweden said the cold snap has caused substantial problems for rail traffic in the north, among other issues.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has reported temperatures of minus 30C (minus 22F) in several locations in northern Sweden.

It also issued a warning for snow and wind for central and southern Sweden, saying snowfall on Wednesday in combination with wind can cause problems.

Its second-highest warning applies from midnight into Wednesday.

A man walks on the frozen sea in southern Helsinki (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

In neighbouring Finland, this winter’s cold record was recorded in the northwestern town of Ylivieska where temperatures fell to minus 37.8C (minus 36F) early on Tuesday.

Temperatures of below minus 30 degrees were recorded at several locations in the Arctic Lapland region.

The Finnish capital, Helsinki, was also under a cold spell with temperature expected to hover between minus 15 and minus 20C throughout this week.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of substantially cold weather prevailing in the country this week, and forecast temperatures were likely to exceed minus 40 degrees in parts of the nation.

A section of the E18 highway in southern Norway was closed due to a weather-related situation, police said on X.

People attempt to clear the snow off a vehicle, in Kristiansand, Norway, on Tuesday (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix via AP)

In the southern Norway town of Arendal, officials said schools would be closed on Wednesday because it was not possible to clear the pavements in time for children to get to school.

In Denmark, a key bridge was closed to vehicles with light trailers because of strong winds that can affect driving, the Danish Road Directorate said.

Several ferry companies throughout the region cancelled crossings, including those from southern Norway to Denmark, Danish officials said.