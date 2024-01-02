Billionaire Warren Buffett tops list of US charity donors in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billionaire Warren Buffett tops list of US charity donors in 2023

By Press Association
Warren Buffett topped The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the biggest charitable donations in 2023 (Nati Harnik/AP)
The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the biggest charitable donations from individuals or their foundations in the US totalled more than 3.5 billion dollars (£2.77 billion) in 2023.

Four universities received big gifts in 2023, along with four scientific research institutes and a healthcare system. The other gifts went to a family foundation and a racial justice group.

Eight of the donors are multibillionaires, and their combined net worth is 305.1 billion dollars (£241.6 billion).

Topping the list is a gift from the investment guru Warren Buffett, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at roughly 119 billion dollars (£94.3 billion). He gave 1.5 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway Class “B” stock valued at 541.5 million dollars (£428.7 million) to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his first wife, who died in 2004.

Mr Buffett created the grantmaker in 1964 to manage the family’s charitable giving, and it remains a family affair. Two of his three children serve on its board, and it is led by his former son-in-law.

The foundation primarily backs women’s reproductive health. It also provides college scholarships for students in Nebraska, where the family is from.

The donation is a special contribution that Mr Buffett announced in November rather than one of the annual contributions he makes to the foundation and several other grantmakers, which are payments toward multibillion-dollar pledges he announced in 2006.

Mr Buffett’s gift is followed on the list by a donation from the mathematician and hedge-fund founder James Simons and his wife, Marilyn. The couple gave 500 million dollars (£396 million) through their Simons Foundation to the State University of New York to support the university’s endowment and to boost scholarships, professorships, research and clinical care.

The Simons, who have an estimated net worth of 30.7 billion (£24.3 billion), have deep ties to the university. James Simons was chairman of its mathematics department from 1968 to 1978, and Marilyn Simons earned two degrees there. They have given the institution nearly 600 million dollars (£475 million) through their foundation over the last 10 years.

Tying for third on the list is a contribution from Ross Brown, the founder of Cryogenic Industries, an industrial equipment manufacturer. In November, Mr Brown gave the biggest gift to science in 2023 when he pledged 400 million dollars (£317 million) to the California Institute of Technology. The money will be used to launch the Brown Institute for Basic Sciences.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, made a 400 million dollar (£317 million) pledge to the 1803 Fund.

The commitment from the Knights, whose net worth is pegged at 43 billion dollars (£34 billion), will establish Rebuild Albina, an effort to revive the economic and cultural prosperity of Albina, a historic area of Portland, Oregon, that was once a thriving black neighborhood but fell into neglect in the 1970s.

Daniel and Jennifer Gilbert gave 375 million (£297 million) through their Gilbert Family Foundation to Henry Ford Health to build two medical centres to take the fourth spot on the list. Dan Gilbert founded Quicken Loans and is chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple’s net worth is estimated at nearly 29 billion dollars (£23 billion).

At number five is a gift from financier Kenneth Griffin, who gave 300 million dollars (£237 million) through his Kenneth C Griffin Charitable Fund to back financial aid and a range of other programs within Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The Chronicle’s annual rankings are based on the 10 biggest publicly announced gifts. The tally does not include contributions of artwork or gifts from anonymous donors.

In March, the Chronicle will unveil its annual ranking of the 50 biggest donors, a list based on philanthropists’ total contributions in 2023 rather than individual gifts.