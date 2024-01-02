‘The mouse is out’: Mickey Mouse horror film trailer released as copyright ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘The mouse is out’: Mickey Mouse horror film trailer released as copyright ends

By Press Association
The copyright on Disney’s 1928 short Steamboat Willie expired in the US on New Year’s Day (MM Trap LTD /PA)
The copyright on Disney’s 1928 short Steamboat Willie expired in the US on New Year’s Day (MM Trap LTD /PA)

The trailer for a horror film featuring a killer dressed as Mickey Mouse has been released after Disney’s earliest versions of the cartoon character entered the public domain in the US.

The copyright on Disney’s 1928 short Steamboat Willie expired in the US on New Year’s Day, 95 years after it was released.

Creatives can now rework and use these earliest versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, seen in their first screen release, without it incurring a cost.

A trailer for slasher film Mickey’s Mouse Trap uses imagery from Steamboat Willie and the movie follows the movements of a group of young people who have thrown a surprise 21st birthday party for their friend, who is doing a late shift at an amusement arcade.

A masked killer dressed as the children’s TV and film character decides to play a sinister game with the group of friends.

Director Jamie Bailey said of the film: “We just wanted to have fun with it all.

“I mean it’s Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse murdering people.

“It’s ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it, and I think it shows.”

In the trailer, the group of friends are seen enjoying the amusement arcade before one of them says: “There’s blood all over the jungle gym.”

Mickey’s Mouse Trap
The official poster for Mickey’s Mouse Trap (MM Trap LTD/PA)

A clip from Steamboat Willie plays before the masked killer grabs one of the young women from behind.

Text shows on screen saying: “A place for fun. A place for friends. A place for hunting. The mouse is out.”

The caption under the trailer, released to YouTube, claims the movie is the “first-ever live action Mickey Mouse comedy horror feature film”.

Steamboat Willie was directed by Walt Disney and his partner Ub Iwerks, and it captures the cartoon figure captaining a boat and making musical instruments out of other animals.

Last year, slasher film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey was released after A A Milne’s original storybook about a bear who loves honey, released in 1926, entered the public domain in the US in January 2022.

Mickey’s Mouse Trap does not yet have a release date but it is expected to come out some time in March.