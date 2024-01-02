Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s husband files for divorce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s husband files for divorce

By Press Association
Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, who found love on the reality dating show are to divorce after four years of marriage.

Court records show that Mr Abasolo filed to end their marriage on Tuesday.

He cited irreconcilable differences for the breakup and his filing in Los Angeles Superior Court says the pair separated on Decemember 31.

“After more than four years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Mr Abasolo said in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

After competing on Season 21 of The Bachelor, Lindsay gained fame as the first black lead on any iteration of The Bachelor franchise when she was picked as The Bachelorette in 2017.

She chose Mr Abasolo as her winning suitor and they married in August 2019. Lindsay, a lawyer and author, recently left her correspondent position at entertainment news show Extra. Mr Abasolo is a chiropractor who uses the monicker Dr Abs.

In his statement, he asked for respect for their family and friends as they navigate their next steps.

Lindsay has yet to comment on the matter directly on her social media, and her publicists did not immediately return a request for comment. In an Instagram post from New Year’s Eve, she called 2023 “one of the hardest years of my life”.

The pair have no children together. Mr Abasolo is seeking spousal support from Lindsay and wants her to pay his legal fees.

The filing does not indicate the couple has a prenuptial agreement on how their assets should be divided.