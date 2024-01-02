Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in crash

By Press Association
Carrie Bernans was injured in a New Year’s Day crash in New York, her mother said (Alamy/PA)
Carrie Bernans was injured in a New Year’s Day crash in New York, her mother said (Alamy/PA)

The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in Manhattan early on New Year’s Day has been identified as an actress who has appeared in films including Black Panther and The Color Purple.

Actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth in the crash near Penn Station on Monday, her mother posted to Instagram.

Bernans’ publicist did not immediately return a message left on Tuesday seeking comment.

Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1.30am when he drove onto a pavement and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened several blocks south of Times Square, where thousands of revellers had just celebrated the start of the New Year.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in Black Panther and performed stunts in the musical version of The Color Purple released last month.

She is the mother of a young son, and her mother posted that the child was not with her when she was injured.