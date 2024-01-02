Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in crash

The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in Manhattan early on New Year’s Day has been identified as an actress who has appeared in films including Black Panther and The Color Purple.

Actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth in the crash near Penn Station on Monday, her mother posted to Instagram.

Bernans’ publicist did not immediately return a message left on Tuesday seeking comment.

Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1.30am when he drove onto a pavement and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened several blocks south of Times Square, where thousands of revellers had just celebrated the start of the New Year.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in Black Panther and performed stunts in the musical version of The Color Purple released last month.

She is the mother of a young son, and her mother posted that the child was not with her when she was injured.