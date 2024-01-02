Mason Greenwood sees red as nine-man Getafe beaten by Rayo Vallecano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mason Greenwood sees red as nine-man Getafe beaten by Rayo Vallecano

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood was sent off in Getafe’s 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood was sent off as nine-man Getafe slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men five minutes before the break as Real Madrid loanee Juanmi Latasa was handed a second booking and matters were made even worse when Sergio Camello put the visitors 1-0 to the good.

Camello doubled their lead two minutes after the interval and Greenwood was given a straight red card three minutes later for dissent after he appeared gesture how many times he had been fouled to referee Jorge Figueroa.

Greenwood became the eighth player to receive a red card for Getafe this season and a further red card was given to Damian Suarez from the bench after he had already been substituted in a heated clash as 11 cards were shown throughout the encounter.

Martin Zubimendi scored a stoppage time equaliser to rescue 10-man Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves.

Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro was sent off in the 36th minute after he handled the ball outside the area but the scores were level until the 76th minute when Luis Rioja put the away side 1-0 up from the penalty spot.

Alaves looked set for all three points until the sixth minute of stoppage time when Zubimendi latched onto a loose ball inside the area and buried an effort from inside the box.

Pepelu bagged a couple of penalties as Valencia sealed a second successive league victory with a 3-1 triumph over Villarreal.

Roman Yaremchuk scored his first goal in LaLiga to give Valencia the lead four minutes in and Pepelu twice bagged from the penalty spot in either haf, with Gerard Moreno’s second-half strike securing all three points.

In Italy, AC Milan progressed through to the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia with a convincing 4-1 victory over Cagliari at the San Siro.

Luka Jovic put the hosts in front on the half-hour mark when he slammed into the net from close range and he completed his brace just before the break after Theo Hernandez teed it up for a second time to Jovic, who diverted the ball in.

Milan made their lead unassailable in the 50th minute after Chaka Traore’s snapshot handed him a first senior Milan goal and Cagliari pulled one back late on through Paulo Azzi before Rafael Leao regained their three-goal cushion and booked their place in the next round.