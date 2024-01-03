‘US confident militant groups used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘US confident militant groups used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel’

By Press Association
The US is ‘confident’ that Palestinian militant groups used Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital to hold ‘at least a few’ hostages seized during their bloody October 7 attack and to house command infrastructure, a declassified American intelligence assessment found (Victor R Caivano/AP)
The US is 'confident' that Palestinian militant groups used Gaza's al-Shifa hospital to hold 'at least a few' hostages seized during their bloody October 7 attack and to house command infrastructure, a declassified American intelligence assessment found (Victor R Caivano/AP)

The US is “confident” that Palestinian militant groups used Gaza’s largest hospital to hold “at least a few” hostages seized during their bloody October 7 attack and to house command infrastructure, according to an American intelligence assessment declassified on Tuesday and shared by a US official.

The assessment offers the firmest US support for Israeli claims about the al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City, which was raided by Israeli forces in November in an operation decried by global humanitarian organisations and some members of President Joe Biden’s party.

Yet the information released does not fully back up some of Israel’s most significant allegations that the hospital served as the central node for activities by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israeli soldiers outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City (Victor R Caivano/AP)

The assessment states: “The US intelligence community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on Hamas and PIJ’s use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel.”

It continues that it believes the groups “used the al-Shifa hospital complex and sites beneath it to house command infrastructure, exercise certain command and control activities, store some weapons, and hold at least a few hostages.”

The US believes Hamas members evacuated the complex days before Israel raided it on November 15 and that they destroyed sensitive documents and electronics before Israeli troops entered the facility.

US officials had previously pointed to classified intelligence, obtained independently from the Israelis, to offer support for Israel’s raid.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters a day before Israel entered the hospital: “I can confirm for you that we have information that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages.”

Palestinians visit the graves of people killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and buried in the grounds of the al-Shifa hospital (Mohammed Hajjar/AP)

Gaza’s hospitals have played a central role in the duelling narratives surrounding the war that the Hamas-run Health Ministry says has killed 22,100 people – though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Hospitals enjoy special protected status under the international laws of war. But they can lose that status if they are used for military purposes.

Before the raid on the hospital, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command-and-control centre underneath the territory’s largest healthcare facility.

The Israeli military has yet to unveil any infrastructure nearly as sprawling and developed as the purported centre.