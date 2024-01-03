Nordics gripped by extreme cold as mercury falls to -43.6C in Swedish Lapland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nordics gripped by extreme cold as mercury falls to -43.6C in Swedish Lapland

By Press Association
Temperatures below minus 40C continue to be recorded in the Nordic region (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Temperatures fell below minus 40C (minus 40F) in the Nordic region for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden for 25 years.

In Kvikkjokk-Arrenjarka in Swedish Lapland, the mercury dropped to minus 43.6C (minus 46.5F), the coldest temperature in the country in January since 1999, Sweden’s TT news agency reported.

A man walks through Helsinki in Finland in freezing temperatures (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/AP)

On Tuesday, Nikkaluokta, a village inhabited by indigenous Sami people in northern Sweden, recorded a temperature of minus 41.6C (minus 42.8F). The village is in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia.

Ida Dahlstrom, of the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, said northern Sweden had overnight temperatures of minus 25–35C (minus 13-31F) “and the cold seems to stay there for the rest of the week”, TT reported.

The coldest Swedish temperature in January – minus 49C (minus 56F) – was recorded on January 27 1999, in the town of Karesuando near the Finnish border.

The weather has disrupted transport throughout the Nordic region (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AP)

The weather – cold with snow and gale-force winds – disrupted transport throughout the Nordic region, with several bridges closed and some train and ferry services suspended. Several schools in Scandinavia were closed.

In Finland, the weather is forecast to remain cold across the country, with temperatures down to minus 35C (minus 31F) in the north, at least until Sunday.

Police across most of Denmark urged motorists on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips as wind and snow battered the northern and western parts of the country.

Aarhus in Denmark has been hit by heavy snow (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

The Danish Meteorological Institute said there was a risk of snowy and icy roads in large parts of the country and issued an orange warning – its second highest – for heavy rain in the south, which is battling flooding.

Further south, parts of Germany – where the weather has been mild and wet – were also grappling with flooding, which could be aggravated by new rain in the worst-affected north-western state of Lower Saxony.

Police near the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven said strong winds may have played a role in the death of a 75-year-old man who fell off his bicycle late on Tuesday as high winds lashed much of the Netherlands.