Lethal spider ‘Hercules’ sets record for largest specimen collected in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lethal spider ‘Hercules’ sets record for largest specimen collected in Australia

By Press Association
The largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous arachnid is being housed at the Australian Reptile Park – where it will help save lives (Alamy/PA)
The largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous arachnid is being housed at the Australian Reptile Park – where it will help save lives (Alamy/PA)

The largest male specimen of the world’s most poisonous arachnid is being housed at the Australian Reptile Park – where it will help save lives.

The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider, dubbed Hercules, was found by a member of the public by chance on the Central Coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and initially given to a local hospital.

Experts retrieved it and soon realised the eight-legged creature, which has fangs that could pierce a human fingernail, is the largest received from the public in Australia.

Hercules measures 7.9cm (3.1 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park’s previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named Colossus.

Sydney funnel-web spiders usually range in length from one to five centimetres, with females being generally larger than their male counterparts but not as deadly.

They are predominantly found in forested areas and suburban gardens from Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains to the west.

The spider
The spider, given the name Hercules, measures 7.9cm (Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP)

Hercules will contribute to the reptile park’s anti-venom programme.

Safely captured spiders handed in by the public undergo “milking” to extract venom, essential for producing life-saving anti-venom.

“We’re used to having pretty big funnel-web spiders donated to the park, however receiving a male funnel-web this big is like hitting the jackpot,” said Emma Teni, a spider keeper at Australian Reptile Park.

“Whilst female funnel-web spiders are venomous, males have proven to be more lethal.

The spider
The spider will help with an anti-venom programme (Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP)

“With having a male funnel-web this size in our collection, his venom output could be enormous, proving incredibly valuable for the park’s venom programme.”

Since the programme’s inception in 1981, there has not been a fatality in Australia from a funnel-web spider bite.

Recent rainy, humid weather along Australia’s east coast has provided the ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.