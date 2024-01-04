Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

By Press Association
A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance (Don Ryan/AP)
A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance.

Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J Dunn was indicted by a grand jury on October 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew during a trip from Atlanta to Salt Lake City in August 2022.

Dunn, who was the first officer – or co-pilot – threatened to shoot the captain during a heated argument in the cockpit over whether to change course to accommodate a passenger’s medical issue.

The captain proposed diverting to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger’s condition worsened, the US Attorney’s Office said in court documents.

A Delta Airlines jet
Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline (File image/Ted S Warren/AP)

Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain, whom he accused of “going crazy”, the documents say.

Dunn could face up to 20 years in prison.

The 42-year-old pilot from Rapid City, North Dakota, was authorised by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to carry a firearm on board for security.

The TSA has since revoked that authority and Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline.

Dunn is an air force reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command for refusing the Covid vaccine.