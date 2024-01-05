Senegal opposition leader faces polls setback after defamation conviction upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senegal opposition leader faces polls setback after defamation conviction upheld

By Press Association
Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko’s defamation conviction has been upheld (AP)
Senegal’s top opposition leader has suffered a major setback in his bid for the presidency when a court upheld a defamation conviction in a case brought against him by a government minister.

The supreme court’s ruling against Ousmane Sonko’s appeal is the latest twist in a prolonged legal battle that the opposition leader has alleged is intended to stop his participation in the February elections.

“The trial was the very last chance,” Mr Sonko’s lawyer Khoureychi Ba said of the ruling delivered after a session that started on Thursday.

“I realise that Mr Sonko’s opponents have succeeded in eliminating him from the February 25 presidential election.”

Mr Sonko, who finished third in the country’s 2019 presidential election, is widely seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party.

Mr Sall himself ultimately decided not to seek a third term in office after Mr Sonko’s supporters launched months of protests that at times turned deadly.

It is not immediately clear if Mr Sonko still had any chance to take part in the election. The Senegalese electoral code provides that such a conviction makes candidates ineligible for a presidential race. However, the final decision rests with the Constitutional Council that rules on all the candidacies, including that of Mr Sonko.

Mr Sonko is currently in prison on a different charge, and will continue to face the six-month suspended prison sentence handed to him when he was convicted in the defamation case last year.

El-Hadji Diouf, a lawyer representing Mame Mbaye Niang, the minister who filed the defamation suit against Mr Sonko, celebrated Friday’s ruling as a “big, important win”.

“The minister’s lawyers won on all counts. The six-month suspended prison sentence was upheld. … We are celebrating our victory,” Mr said Diouf.

Mr Sonko’s presidential bid has faced a prolonged legal battle that started when he was accused of rape in 2021.

In June, he was acquitted of the rape charges but was convicted of corrupting youth and sentenced to two years in prison, which ignited deadly protests across the country. Senegalese authorities also dissolved Mr Sonko’s political party in late July and detained him.

After overcoming one of his last remaining legal hurdles in December when a ruling that effectively barred him from contesting the presidency was overturned, Mr Sonko formally submitted his candidacy to beat a December 26 deadline.

Eligible candidates will be announced in the first two weeks of January and the campaign season kicks off the following month.