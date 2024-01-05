China promises pandas on the 45th anniversary of US-Chinese ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

China promises pandas on the 45th anniversary of US-Chinese ties

By Press Association
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives a toast in Beijing (AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives a toast in Beijing (AP)

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said the United States and China must insist on peaceful coexistence and transcend their differences, as they did when they established diplomatic relations 45 years ago this week.

Mr Wang also promised that giant pandas would return to the US – and specifically California – by the end of the year.

“China-US cooperation is no longer a dispensable option for the two countries or even for the world, but a must-answer question that must be seriously addressed,” he said.

Beijing banquet
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a reception for the Commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of China-US Diplomatic Relations (AP)

Mr Wang struck a largely conciliatory note at a lavish banquet marking the anniversary with 300 guests at a hall in the sprawling Diaoyutai state guest house complex in the Chinese capital.

The two countries are trying to navigate – and avoid a war – in what may be their most difficult waters since the US ended official ties with Taiwan and recognised the communist government in Beijing as the government of China on January 1 1979.

China’s rise as an economic and military power is challenging long-standing American leadership in the Asia region and globally.

“The world is currently undergoing profound changes unseen in a century,” Mr Wang said.

Wang Yi
Mr Wang said he hoped the two countries could transcend their differences (AP)

“We must think about how to calibrate the direction of the large ship of China-US relations (and) avoid hidden reefs and dangerous shoals.”

Both Mr Wang and David Meale, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, cited congratulatory letters exchanged by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on Monday’s anniversary.

Mr Meale, who spoke after Mr Wang, said Mr Biden expressed his commitment to managing the relationship responsibly and said he looked forward to building on the progress made by past leaders of the two countries.

Mr Wang did criticise the use of “the big stick of sanctions” and engaging in power games, charges that China often levels at the United States.

He denied that China seeks to supplant any other country and called on the US to respect China’s development path and core interests.

The giant pandas in Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, DC, were returned to China last year, and some feared that China would stop lending pandas to American zoos because of the tensions between the two countries.

But Mr Xi raised hope for California in November when he told an audience in San Francisco that China was ready to continue cooperating with the US on pandas and “do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians”.

Mr Wang told Friday’s banquet audience that “preparations are ready for a giant panda return to California within the year”.