Ben Stiller leads tributes to Starsky & Hutch star David Soul after his death

By Press Association
Actor David Soul has died (Peter Jordan/PA)
Actor David Soul has died (Peter Jordan/PA)

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has hailed Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul as “defining 70s cool” after his death aged 80.

The actor, who was a dual US and UK citizen, is best known for starring as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the classic 1970s crime-solving TV series alongside Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky.

His wife Helen Snell said on Friday her “beloved husband” died the day before “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family”.

She said in a statement: “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul, whose real name was David Solberg, was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.

He also appeared in a number of British shows including EastEnders, Holby City, Little Britain and Lewis and obtained British citizenship in 2004.

Soul and Glaser later reprised their classic roles in the 2004 remake of Starsky & Hutch, starring Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

After the news of Soul’s death, Stiller paid tribute by resharing a video featuring scenes from the US drama and writing: “Defining 70’s cool. Rest in peace x”

Horror author Stephen King also recalled Soul featuring in the TV miniseries adaptation of his book ‘Salem’s Lot as Ben Mears, who returns to his hometown, which has been taken over by vampires.

The writer added: “Sorry to hear David Soul has passed.”

Star Trek star William Shatner sent his condolences to Soul’s family as he noted that the actor appeared in an episode of Star Trek: The Original Series at the start of his career.

Presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was “gutted” to hear the news of Soul’s death because he is a “big part of his childhood memories”.

He said he “relived” his love of Starsky & Hutch by driving a Ford Gran Torino while hosting Top Gear.

The National Television Awards 2003
Starsky & Hutch actors Paul Michael Glaser, left, and David Soul (PA)

Born in Chicago on August 28 1943, Soul spent his childhood between South Dakota and post-Second World War Berlin.

His father Dr Richard Solberg, a professor of history and political science and an ordained minister, moved them to Berlin where he was a religious affairs adviser to the US high commission.

Starting out as a musician, he sang on The Merv Griffin show and appeared in 1960s dolphin series Flipper.

He acted in Star Trek, Here Come The Brides, Perry Mason and Johnny Got His Gun throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Soul got his break as officer John Davis in Clint Eastwood’s police yarn Magnum Force, about Inspector Harold Callahan, which led to a part in Starsky & Hutch from 1974 to 1979.

At the height of his fame, he released the UK chart-toppers Don’t Give Up On Us and Silver Lady, and the hits Going In With My Eyes Open and Let’s Have A Quiet Night In.

Soul was also in Miami Vice, Harry’s Hong Kong, Homeward Bound and a TV series remake of Casablanca.

In the 1990s, he made his debut on the West End stage in the award-winning play Blood Brothers while he was living in the UK.

Jerry Springer The Opera
Soul, centre, as Jerry Springer (PA)

His turn in British theatre led to a role as a surgeon on BBC hospital drama Holby City and he also appeared in detective shows Poirot and Dalziel And Pascoe.

Soul also starred in the musical Jerry Springer – The Opera as the infamous talk show host, taking over from Michael Brandon in 2004.

Soul was married five times, including to actresses Mirriam Solberg, Karen Carlson, Patti Carnel Sherman and Julia Nickson, and had six children.

He met Ms Snell while performing in Deathtrap, when she was doing public relations for the play, and described her as his “soulmate”.