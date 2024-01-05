100 firefighters tackle blaze at former Singer sewing machine factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

100 firefighters tackle blaze at former Singer sewing machine factory

By Press Association
Smoke rises south of the New York borough of Manhattan as a warehouse burns in Elizabeth, New Jersey (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Smoke rises south of the New York borough of Manhattan as a warehouse burns in Elizabeth, New Jersey (Craig Ruttle/AP)

More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze on Friday at a New Jersey industrial park that was home to the Singer sewing machine factory for more than a century.

A passerby reported the fire around 5.30am, Mayor J Christian Bollwage said.

No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, he said.

Two roofs and one wall collapsed, but the fire was burning in several buildings closest to the waterfront, away from the oldest historical portion of the building, Mr Bollwage said.

“The iconic portion of the building is not threatened, nor do we expect it to be,” the mayor said.

New Jersey Industrial Park Fire
Smoke fills the sky from a fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey, as firefighters tackled the blaze (WABC via AP)

Prevailing winds were helping by blowing flames away from the rest of the complex, he added.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene, officials said. Assistance was being given by numerous area fire departments, and New York City lent firefighting boats to help battle the blaze.

Video from the scene shows a building engulfed in flames with firefighters surrounding the structure. The large industrial complex is just south of Newark Liberty International Airport and across a strait from the New York City borough of Staten Island. A huge plume of smoke could be seen from Manhattan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the blaze itself could take several days to extinguish, Mr Bollwage said.

In 1873 the Singer Sewing Machine Manufacturing Company purchased 32 acres at the site, and established the factory where it would make the famous machines for more than a century. It was the largest workforce plant in the world for a single establishment at the time.

Located on Elizabeth’s waterfront near Newark Bay, the Singer factory was a powerhouse of the Industrial Revolution, churning out sewing machines in the days when many people made their own clothes instead of buying them.

The plant also periodically was pressed into service during wartime, re-tooling itself to make munitions and parts for military planes and machinery during the two world wars, according to the website www.singersewinginfo.co.uk.

During the Second World War, with steel and aluminum increasingly needed for munitions, the manufacture of sewing machines at the plant was halted from 1942 until 1945, though the facility continued to make spare parts.

After the war, the plant was turning out 10,000 sewing machines a year, and as many 40,000 workers worked there.

But its business declined in the 1970s and 1980s, and the facility shut down in 1982. It was later divided into smaller sections to house small businesses. Public records show the building sold for a million dollars (£800,000) in August.