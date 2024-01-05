Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism with confirmation at New Year’s Eve Mass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism with confirmation at New Year’s Eve Mass

By Press Association
Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Shia LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars.

The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province announced the news on its Facebook site where it posted images of a smiling LaBeouf receiving Communion, kneeling with his eyes shut in prayer at Mass and hugging friars who attended the ceremony.

The sacramental ceremony was held at Old Mission Santa Ines Parish in Solvang, California, the same friary where LaBeouf trained for months for his role as one of Italy’s best-known and most revered saints in the 2022 film Padre Pio.

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the Catholic religious order said.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.

“His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

LaBeouf first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens, and is best known for his roles in 2007’s Transformers and in 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Crystal Skull. He also starred in the 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 arrest in New York for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestreamed video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation.

LaBeouf, who has admitted to alcoholism and has been accused by a former girlfriend of abuse, spent months in the California friary preparing for his role in Padre Pio.

The actor has said the chance to play the mystic Capuchin monk best known for having displayed the “stigmata” wounds of Christ — he bled from his hands, feet and sides — was a miracle for him personally.

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told The Catholic News Agency that the actor wants to become a deacon “some time in the future” and that he began contemplating the diaconate during the shooting of the film about the Franciscan friar.

Padre Pio died in 1968 and was canonised in 2002 by Pope John Paul II, going on to become one of the most popular saints in Italy, the US and beyond.

The Capuchin Friars Minor is a Catholic religious order of men inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi. On its site they say their life mission is to serve the poor and live the Gospel “through fraternity, simplicity, and contemplative prayer”.