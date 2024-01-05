Bobby De Cordova-Reid stunner sees Fulham beat Rotherham in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid stunner sees Fulham beat Rotherham in FA Cup

By Press Association
Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the winner (Adam Davy/PA)
Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the winner (Adam Davy/PA)

A Bobby De Cordova-Reid stunner saw Fulham beat Rotherham 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

The Jamaica international capitalised on a mistake and scored his second in as many games after Sunday’s winner during Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Victory for Marco Silva’s men has kept them in both cup competitions ahead of Fulham’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool later this month.

A cagey first few minutes in west London saw Andreas Pereira showcase his quick feet before his driven shot cannoned off a defender. Fulham appealed for a handball but referee Simon Hooper waved them away and a corner was given.

Rotherham had little to show for their efforts, and their low defensive line invited pressure in the 20th minute.

Fulham’s De Cordova-Reid threatened with a cross and the Cottagers’ Championship opponents were fortunate to not go a goal down from the following corner when Rodrigo Muniz’s effort was blocked.

De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring in spectacular fashion after 24 minutes.

Rotherham’s attempt to play the ball out from the back ran into trouble when Harry Wilson’s press forced a turnover and De Cordova-Reid’s long-range effort flew past Viktor Johansson into the top left corner.

A lethargic Rotherham rarely ventured into Fulham’s territory but Jordan Hugill’s offside goal from a Tom Eaves cross added to their frustrations.

Fulham nearly doubled their lead in the 42nd minute but Pereira was denied by a post.

Right-back Kenny Tete marauded forward and delivered a dangerous cross to the unmarked Pereira, who struck the ball into the ground before it cannoned off a post and into the path of Harrison Reed, whose close-range shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Fulham continued to be lively after the break. The dangerous Tete surged forward and his drilled cross caused Rotherham keeper Johansson to fumble the ball. The Swedish international’s blushes were saved when he made a stop from six yards out.

The hosts slowed the game down and dominated the ball but the game burst into life through Issa Diop after 76 minutes.

The centre-back picked up the ball and cut through Rotherham’s midfield before a neat combination with Timothy Castagne saw the towering defender’s first-time strike narrowly miss the target.

Fulham countered from a corner during five added minutes but Carlos Vinicius’ shot was saved after Willian squared it to him.