Joe Biden says Capitol riot was a day ‘we nearly lost America’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Joe Biden says Capitol riot was a day ‘we nearly lost America’

By Press Association
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

President Joe Biden warned on Friday that Donald Trump’s efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country, the day before the third anniversary of the violent riot at the US Capitol by then-president Trump’s supporters aiming to keep him in power.

Speaking near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago, Mr Biden said that January 6 2021 marked a moment where “we nearly lost America — lost it all”.

He said the presidential race — a likely rematch with Mr Trump, who is the Republican frontrunner — is “all about” whether American democracy will survive.

The speech, the president’s first political event of the election year, was intended to clarify the expected choice for US voters this autumn.

Mr Biden, who re-entered political life because he felt he was best capable of defeating Mr Trump in 2020, believes focusing on defending democracy to be central for persuading voters to reject Mr Trump once again.

“We all know who Donald Trump is,” Mr Biden said. “The question we have to answer is who are we?”

Mr Biden laid out Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol attack, as a mob of the Republican’s supporters overran the building while members were counting Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Mr Biden’s win.

Election 2024 Biden
US President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania on Friday (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

More than 100 police officers were beaten and attacked by the rioters who overwhelmed authorities to break into the building.

“What’s Trump done? He’s called these insurrectionists ‘patriots’,” Mr Biden said, “and he promised to pardon them if he returns to office.”

He criticised Mr Trump for “glorifying” rather than condemning political violence.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting, including several officers who died from suicide, a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber, and three other Trump supporters who authorities said suffered medical emergencies.

Mr Biden said that by “trying to rewrite the facts of January 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election”.

Mr Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Mr Biden and three other felony cases, argues that Mr Biden and top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of his chief rival.

“Donald Trump’s campaign is about him,” Mr Biden said, saying it was Mr Trump’s aim to get retribution on his political enemies. “Not America. Not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future.”

He added: “There’s no confusion about who Trump is or what he intends to do.”

Before his remarks, Mr Biden, joined by his wife Jill, participated in a wreath laying ceremony at Valley Forge National Arch, which honours the troops who camped there from December 1777 to June 1778.

Capitol Riot Ray Epps
Rioters loyal to Donald Trump gather at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021 (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

In the days after the attack, 52% of US adults said Mr Trump bore a lot of responsibility for January 6, according to the Pew Research Centre. By early 2022, that had declined to 43%. The number of Americans who said Mr Trump bore no responsibility increased from 24% in 2021 to 32% in 2022.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released this week found that about 7 in 10 Republicans say too much is being made of the attack.

Mr Biden said that “politics, fear, money” have led many Republicans to abandon their criticism of Mr Trump.

On the second anniversary, Mr Biden presented the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 people who were involved in defending the Capitol during the attack.

Friday’s appearance included supporters and young people motivated by the attack to get involved in politics, campaign advisers said.