Antony Blinken continues Middle East diplomacy amid Gaza conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Jordan’s king and foreign minister and visited a World Food Programme warehouse in Amman as he pressed ahead with an urgent Middle East diplomatic mission to prevent Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza from spreading.

On his fourth visit to the region in three months, Mr Blinken stressed the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to reduce civilian casualties and significantly boost the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza while highlighting the importance of preparing detailed plans for the post-conflict future of the territory, which has been decimated by intensive Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives.

After a day of talks with Turkish and Greek leaders in Istanbul and Crete, Mr Blinken met on Sunday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and foreign minister Ayman Safadi seeking buy-in for US efforts to calm resurgent fears that the three-month-old war could engulf the region, ramp up aid deliveries to Gaza and prepare for the eventual end of hostilities.

Antony Blinken, left, meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Jordan and other Arab states have been highly critical of Israel’s actions and have eschewed public support for long-term planning, arguing that the fighting must end before such discussions can begin.

They have been demanding an immediate cease-fire since mid-October as civilian casualties began to skyrocket.

Israel has refused and the US has instead called for specified temporary “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to get in and people to get to safety.

Mr Blinken also toured the World Food Programme’s Regional Coordination warehouse in the Jordanian capital where lorries are being packed with aid to be delivered to Gaza through both Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

The US has been pressing Israel for weeks to let greater amounts of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into Gaza, and the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution on December 22 calling for an immediate increase in deliveries.

Three weeks ago, Israel opened Kerem Shalom, adding a second entry point for aid into Gaza after Rafah.

Still, the rate of lorries entering has not risen significantly. This week, an average of around 120 trucks a day entered through Rafah and Kerem Shalom, according to UN figures, far below the 500 lorries of goods going in daily before the war and far below what aid groups say is needed.

Almost the entire population of 2.3 million depends on the lorries coming across the border for their survival.

One in four Palestinians in Gaza is starving, and the rest face crisis levels of hunger, according to the UN.

More than 85% of people in Gaza have been driven from their homes by Israeli bombardment and ground offensives.

Most live in UN shelters crowded beyond their capacity, in tent camps that have been sprung up, or on the streets.

The few functioning hospitals are overwhelmed with the wounded as well as patients amid outbreaks of disease, as sanitation systems have collapsed.

In Greece on Saturday, Mr Blinken said his trip would be dominated by “not necessarily easy conversations” with allies and partners about what they are willing to do “to build durable peace and security”.

Mr Blinken’s visit comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful US push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, and as international criticism of Israel’s military operation mounts.

From Jordan, Mr Blinken will travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Mr Blinken and Mr Safadi in Amman, Jordan (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

He will then visit Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up the trip in Egypt.

“These are not necessarily easy conversations,” he said in Greece.

“There are different perspectives, different needs, different requirements, but it is vital that we engage in this diplomacy now both for the sake of Gaza itself and more broadly the sake of the future for Israelis and Palestinians and for the region as a whole.”

He said his priorities are protecting civilians, “far too many Palestinians have been killed”, getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza, ensuring Hamas cannot strike again, and developing a framework for Palestinian-led governance in the territory and “a Palestinian state with security assurances or Israel”.

Hours before Mr Blinken’s meetings on Saturday, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel and said the barrage was an initial response to the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top leader from the allied Hamas group in Lebanon’s capital this past week.

Israel responded in what became one of the heaviest days of cross-border fighting in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, stepped-up attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have disrupted international trade and led to increased efforts by the US and its allies to patrol the vital commercial waterway and respond to threats.

The coalition of countries issued what amounted to a final warning to the Houthis on Wednesday to cease their attacks on vessels or face potential targeted military action.

Since December 19, the militants have carried out at least two dozen attacks in response to the Israel-Hamas war.