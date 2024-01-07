Rescue teams still at work six days after Japanese earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescue teams still at work six days after Japanese earthquake

By Press Association
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces carry relief goods to an isolated area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Japanese Ministry of Defence/AP)
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces carry relief goods to an isolated area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Japanese Ministry of Defence/AP)

Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets, six days after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan, killing at least 128 people.

Heavy snowfall expected in Ishikawa Prefecture later on Sunday and through the night added to the urgency.

After Monday’s 7.6 magnitude quake, 195 people were still unaccounted for, a slight decrease from the more than 200 reported earlier, and 560 people were injured.

Hundreds of aftershocks have followed, rattling Noto Peninsula, where the quakes are centred.

Taiyo Matsushita walked three hours through mud to reach a supermarket in Wajima city to buy food and other supplies for his family.

Japan Earthquake
Evacuees from a deadly earthquake receive water supplies (Hiro Komae/AP)

The home where he lives with his wife and four children, and about 20 nearby homes, are among the more than a dozen communities cut off by landslides.

Power was out, and in a matter of hours, they could not even use their mobile phones, he told Jiji Press.

“We want everyone to know help isn’t coming to some places,” Mr Matsushita was quoted as saying by Jiji Press.

“We feel such an attachment to this community.

“But when I think about my children, it’s hard to imagine we can keep living here.”

Late Saturday, a woman in her 90s was rescued from a crumbled home in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, after 124 hours trapped in the rubble.

Japan Earthquake
Firefighters advance though an earthquake-damaged area in Wajima in the Noto peninsula (Hiro Komae/AP)

She was welcomed by shouts of encouragement, although the darkness and a long blue sheet of plastic blocked her from view.

Chances for survival greatly diminish after the first 72 hours.

Of the deaths, 69 were in Wajima, 38 in Suzu, 11 in Anamizu, and the rest in smaller numbers spread among four towns.

Firefighters and other disaster officials were trying to get to nine people believed to be buried under collapsed houses in Anamizu, Japanese media reports said.

Ishikawa officials say 1,370 homes were completely or partially destroyed.

Many of the houses in that western coastal region of the main island are aging and wooden.

Cars lay tossed on cracked, bumpy roads.

Snow blanketed the debris and highways.

Wires dangled from lopsided posts.

The more than 30,000 people who evacuated to schools, auditoriums and community facilities slept on cold floors.

They trembled in fear through the aftershocks.

They prayed their missing loved ones were safe.

Others cried softly for those who had died.

Japan Earthquake
Police officers conduct a search operation in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

Mikihito Kokon, one of those who had evacuated, was worried about what the snowfall might do to his home, which was still standing but a wreck.

“You don’t even know where to start or where the entrance is,” he sighed.

Some people were living out of their cars, and long queues formed at petrol stations.

Food and water supplies were short.

Worries grew about snow and rainfall, which raise the risk of mudslides and further damage, as snow collecting on roofs can flatten barely standing homes.

A fire that raged for hours gutted a major part of Wajima, and a tsunami swept through homes, sucking cars down into muddy waters.

“We’re all doing our best to cope, helping each other, bringing things from home and sharing them with everyone,” Mr Kokon said.

“That is how we are living right now.”