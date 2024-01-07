Injuries are part of football – Moyes stands by decision to play strongest team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Injuries are part of football – Moyes stands by decision to play strongest team

By Press Association
Konstantinos Mavropanos was forced off through injury (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes saw his injury worries mount up as West Ham were held to a 1-1 FA Cup draw by Bristol City.

Lucas Paqueta set up Jarrod Bowen’s goal after just four minutes, but limped off shortly after with a recurrence of a knee injury.

Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was also forced off with a shoulder problem before half-time.

West Ham United v Bristol City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – London Stadium
But most worryingly of all, top-scorer Bowen had to be helped from the pitch after the final whistle having gone down injured in stoppage time.

The injuries may have brought into question Moyes’ decision to play his strongest team against the Championship side.

But the Hammers boss insisted: “I had no intention of doing anything else than making sure we put out as strong a team as we possibly could.

“Injuries are part of football, and unfortunately we picked up a couple today. Losing Lucas was a big turning point in the match.”

The Hammers looked on course for a comfortable afternoon when Bowen brought down Paqueta’s ball over the top and fired them into an early lead.

It proved to be anything but, however, after a second-half equaliser from Tommy Conway secured a replay for the rocking Robins.

West Ham’s squad would have been given a whole a week off had they won this third-round tie, but they will now be dragged back in on Friday as Moyes, who reached Wembley twice as a player with City, prepares for a return to Ashton Gate.

A replay is the last thing Moyes needs as the injuries begin to bite, but he claimed: “I’m looking forward to going back to Bristol, I’ve not been there for a long time, I’m really looking forward to going back to Ashton Gate.

West Ham United v Bristol City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – London Stadium
“The amount of games we played this season it would be better if we didn’t have it, but if I was Bristol City I’d be thrilled to have West Ham at Ashton Gate.”

Danny Ings has been linked with a move to Wolves this January having hardly figured this season.

The striker, on as a second-half substitute, missed a late chance when he hit the side-netting.

But Moyes insisted: “Danny was probably the best player when he came on. I’d talk about his performance rather than anything else.”

West Ham United v Bristol City – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – London Stadium
City boss Liam Manning, a former Hammers Under-23s coach, was delighted with his side’s second-half display.

“The immediate emotion would be pride in terms of the performance level,” he said.

“Going a goal down early can derail you but the response was outstanding.

“For the first 20 or 25 minutes of the second half the performance level was excellent, and the goal was a terrific moment of quality.”