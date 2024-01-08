Pentagon reveals new details about defence secretary’s secretive hospital stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pentagon reveals new details about defence secretary’s secretive hospital stay

By Press Association
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The Pentagon has released new details about defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s secretive stay in hospital.

It states Mr Austin underwent a medical procedure on December 22, went home a day later, and was admitted to intensive care on January 1 when he began experiencing severe pain.

The latest information came as members of both parties in Congress expressed concerns about the secrecy of Mr Austin’s hospital stay and the fact that the president and other senior leaders were kept in the dark about it for days.

The statement, released by Air Force Major General Pat Ryder, did not, however, provide any details about the medical procedure or what actually happened on Monday to require Mr Austin to be in intensive care at the Walter Reed Army Medical Centre in Washington DC.

Mr Austin remain in hospital (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Mr Ryan said Mr Austin was placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit “due to his medical needs, but then remained in that location in part due to hospital space considerations and privacy”.

The Pentagon’s failure to disclose Mr Austin being taken to hospital, including to President Joe Biden, the National Security Council and top Pentagon leaders, for days reflects a lack of transparency about his illness, how serious it was and when he may be released.

Such secrecy, when the United States is juggling myriad national security crises, runs counter to normal practice with the president and other senior US officials and Cabinet members.

Mr Ryder said the National Security Council and deputy secretary of defence Kathleen Hicks were not notified until Thursday, January 4, that Mr Austin had been in hospital since January 1.

Mr Ryder said Mr Austin’s chief of staff Kelly Magsamen was ill and “unable to make notifications before then”.

He said she informed Ms Hicks and the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, on Thursday.

Once notified, Ms Hicks began preparing statements to send to Congress and made plans to return to Washington.

Ms Hicks was in Puerto Rico on leave but had communications equipment with her to remain in contact and had already been tasked with some secretary-level duties on Tuesday.

Election 2024 Biden
US President Joe Biden (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Pentagon did not say if Ms Hicks was given an explanation on Tuesday for why she was assuming some of Mr Austin’s duties, but temporary transfers of authority are not unusual and are often done without detailed explanations.

Ms Hicks decided not to return after she was informed that Mr Austin would resume full control on Friday.

Mr Biden was told of Mr Austin’s medical stay on Thursday by Mr Sullivan, according to three people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Mr Austin took responsibility for the delays in notification.

He said: “I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better.

“But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

Mr Austin, 70, remains in hospital, and officials have been unable to say how long he will be at Walter Reed.

In his statement, Mr Austin said he is on the mend and is looking forward to returning to the Pentagon soon, but he provided no other details about his ailment.